Malawi: Government Promises Loans to Graduating Students

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati has said government will provide loan to agro-food processing students who have graduated with certificates and diplomas from Magomero Development and Social Work College to support their lives and communities.

The minister made the pledge on Wednesday at Magomero during the graduation of 141 students.

She said agro-food processing has the potential to create jobs for the country and should, therefore, be supported.

"This will help to add food value for people in the country which will help to minimize malnutrition," Kaliati said, adding that only health people could contribute to the development of the country.

The minister urged the newly graduating students to form agri-business cooperatives to access markets for the agro food while ensuring ethics and profession saying government was looking forward for good results as the government anticipates employ them.

Kaliati commended the German government development agency GIZ for supporting the college by introducing integrated social protection course among others.

Principal for Magomero College, Thokozani Mtapaonga thanked government for initiating construction of class rooms which are under construction.

She also thanked World Food Programme, Afikepo and the GIZ as development partners in many college's programmes.

Mtapaonga expressed concern over inadequate staff at the college which prompted them to hire lecturers from Chancellor College in Zomba.

She asked government to provide bus to facilitate the college's student's field visits.

Grandaunts were awarded with Certificates in Integrated Social Protection, Community Development, Social work and Diploma in Community Development and Social work.