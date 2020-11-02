Zimbabwe: Midlands Provincial Minister, Larry Mavima Contracts Covid-19

Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Larry Mavima has gone into self-isolation after testing positive to Covid-19.

Senator Mavima confirmed the development this morning saying he is now in self isolating at his home while being taken care of by some local specialist doctors. Sen Mavima who is also the Provincial Covid-19 taskforce chairperson, however, said he was out of danger as there were no other symptoms.

"I can confirm that I have tested positive to Covid-19 and am self-isolating at home. I would like to quickly inform the entire province and the nation at large that I am not in any immediate danger. I am grateful to a wonderful team of local specialist doctors who have been monitoring my situation. I don't have any other symptoms.

"I am in isolation but in high spirits for there is no stigma to this pandemic as everyone is at risk of contracting it. I am also banking on prayers from all corners," said Sen Mavima who was speaking on a telephone interview from his home.