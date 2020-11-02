Namibia: National Art Gallery Launches Public Art Project, #WhatsYourStory

The National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) has partnered with 82 artists to create art pieces that will be displayed in the NAGN Galleries and at strategic places in Windhoek, other towns and the gallery's online exhibition platform.

The project called #WhatsYourStory, aims to preserve art and encourage the appreciation of local art and crafts, while giving artists the opportunity to reflect on how the coronavirus pandemic affected them.

According to the CEO of the NAGN, Snobia Kaputu, the once bustling National Art Gallery of Namibia and other venues across the country where contemporary exhibitions of local art are displayed have been empty due to coronavirus restrictions.

"I believe that through the creative process this initiative will provide mental health to all of us, which might have been affected by the negative effect of the lockdown, and at the same time provide relaxation to our art lovers when witnessing this creative process during site visits," Kaputu said.

Through the N$172,377.17 funding provided by the NAGN, each participating artist will receive art material to produce their specific intended art pieces and a top up to artists honorariums. N$150,000 of this amount came from the National Arts Council of Namibia.

"I would like to urge fellow Namibians to supports our artists and their efforts. Together we can reach for greater heights and make a meaningful contribution towards the standard and recognition of the art industry locally and internationally," she concluded.