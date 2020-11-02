Namibia: DJ Castro, Stefan Ludik Find Harmony On 'Remember Summer'

On what might just be the hottest collaboration of the year, DJ Castro and famed actor and musician Stefan Ludik delivered 'Remember Summer' last month and it sounds an international banger.

The euro house and pop inspired jam shows off Ludik's unmistakable vocals, where he belts "Every time I think of you, the sunlight and the sky so blue."

DJ Castro composed the beat with the help of Cota Immza, a beat maker he met on Instagram, while the overall song was arranged by producer DJ KBoz.

He said working with Ludik was a lifelong dream come true, having grown up watching him on shows like Big Brother Africa and Binnelanders.

"I used to tell my dad I would bring Stefan home, and now the fact that he is located at Otjiwarongo and we are both from here made it easy to connect," recalls the 'Shining Star' hit maker. The two met when Ludik returned to Namibia and Castro went to see him at Spar where he heads the marketing unit.

"I was like 'Yo what's up, I'm your biggest fan' and we introduced ourselves. I showed him my social media power and then I literally begged him to do a song with me," says Castro who felt that Stefan was the right person to work with as it was a 'crossover song' across different demographics.

For Ludik, working with the young artist was a no brainer. He had seen DJ Castro performing at Dros, where he also works, and was keen on collaborating with someone who is proudly Namibian and local. "He's an awesome guy and a great artist. It just all came together well and the collab turned out great," said Ludik.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

DJ Castro says he is grateful for Ludik's contribution and is excited to be moving in that direction with his sound.

'Remember Summer' is different to what we've previously heard from DJ Castro and shows us the versatility he possesss and his ability to adapt. This is definitely a summer song that can be played by the beach, or on a road trip. "It's just a nice vibe and a nice track to enjoy summer with," according to Ludik, who can be seen in cartoon form on the single cover alongside DJ Castro.

This collaboration, DJ Castro says, was one that took a lot to bring together. Stefan Ludik recorded his verse at Otjiwarongo, while DJ Castro went to Oshakati where DJ KBoz was based at the time. The resulting work though, was worth it, according to him, as it opens up a new dimension to his career. The five minutes 14 seconds track is available on all steaming platforms.