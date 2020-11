Mbanza Kongo — Four people of the same family - father and three sons - were killed on Sunday after their home caught fire.

The fire occurred in 11 de Novembro neighborhood in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province.

The small-scale fire, which killed a 40-year old father and three children, aged between four and eight, also partially damaged the home, said the spokesperson for Fire Department in the region António Wakusa talking.