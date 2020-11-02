Namibia: The Savings and Domestic Investment Paradox in Namibia

NAMIBIA has been praised for having one of the largest savings pools in Africa, but the question of where such funds are invested and how they are benefiting Namibians still lingers.

An analysis by The Namibian shows that since 2013, the asset base of non-banking institutions has been growing by an average of N$18 billion per year.

Non-banking institutions are typically your pension funds, insurance companies, medical aid funds and friendly societies. In Namibia, they are regulated by Namibia Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (Namfisa).

In its 2019 annual report as recently released, Namifsa said the asset base (savings) of the local economy which is mirrored through these institutions, has grown to N$316,3 billion.

This is a N$25,9 billion growth in a year from N$290,3 billion recorded at the end of 2018. In 2013, the assets base was at N$186 billion.

Furthermore, calculations by The Namibian show that since 2013 the asset base/local savings has been growing on average by N$18,6 billion a year for the past seven years.

The only time this growth plunged below N$18,6 billion was in 2015/16, when it grew by N$9 billion and in 2017/18 when it recorded a growth of N$14,3 billion.

In the other years the asset base grew by more than N$20 billion annually.

The bulk of these assets come from nine pension funds with N$173,4 billion, then unit trust holders/collective investment managers and long-term insurance policies with an asset base of more than N$60,3 billion, and N$60,2 billion respectively.

Namfisa added that this asset base grew by 9% during 2019, all thanks to an increase in pension fund industry assets, whose gains were attributed to growth in investment income.

Money invested for retirement as pension funds grew by N$14,9 billion in 12 months due to improved equity market performance.

Namfisa, however, found that there are pension funds failing to observe domestic asset requirement laws, which oblige non-banking instituions to invest in the local economy.

From their offsite inspections Namfisa found "contravention of Regulation 13(3), domestic assets consisting of shares acquired in companies incorporated outside Namibia exceeded the limit of 10% of the market value of a fund's total assets".

Namfisa also found that there are some funds that are even failing to meet the minimum 1,75% investment in unlisted companies.

Their reluctance to put funds into the unlisted space could be detrimental to the nascent Namibian economy which has few local listed companies.

This creates a funding gap and limits the unlisted companies to debt funding, as the country struggles to increase its production capacity and diversify economic activities.

Some funds are not investing the mandatory minimum amount in the unlisted space, but they just commit funds on paper with no drawings to put the money to work.

"Certain funds are not drawing committed capital for investment in unlisted assets," stated the regulator after the inspection.

As from 31 March 2019, Regulation 9 under the Medical Aid Funds Act obliged all medical aid funds to invest a minimum of 45% of their total assets in Namibia.

According to the regulator by 31 December 2019, medical aid funds held 50,6% of their assets in the domestic market.

Their portfolios in 2019, show that they invested 34,5% in unit trusts, followed by equities at 26,9%, and bonds and cash equivalent of 20,6% and 17,2%, respectively.

"Due to exceptionally high claims, medical aid funds invested more money in unit trusts, cash and cash equivalent because they could be liquidated easily," said Namfisa.

The regulator added that the short-term nature of medical aid funds' expenses makes it essential that such investments can quickly be converted to cash.

Pension funds did not meet the domestic assets requirements of Regulation 13(2)(c) of 45%, as they only held 41% of their assets in Namibia as at 31 December 2019.

The sector's failure to meet the domestic asset requirements is largely ascribed to the depreciation of the rand, which decreased the value of domestic assets relative to assets denominated in foreign currency, says the report.

In addition, two pension funds applied for and received exemption from complying with the domestic asset requirement.

According to Namfisa, 30,2% of domestic savings are invested in international assets, 23,5% in Common Monetary Area (CMA) assets, and African assets at 5,3% by the end 2019.

QUESTION MARKS

Questions being asked are why the country cannot tap into its huge saving/pension reserve to fund economic development and growth?

Observations by The Namibian are that for a Namibian company to tap into the N$150 billion domestic savings, they are mainly encouraged to go public and list their shares on the stock exchange.

Economist and executive at First Capital Namibia, Martin Mwinga was quoted in the Financial Focus saying Namibia has enough savings.

"At the moment most of these savings are not being channelled into sectors such as housing and agriculture," he said.

As it stands, housing has a backlog of about 300 000 units, while the agro-sector fails to feed a population of 2,5 million due to water scarcity. Tapping underground water to free the sector from rain dependence is costly.

According to Mwinga, this is "because of the absence of structured products that could be used to channel these savings into sectors of the economy".

Investments of pension funds are subject to the provisions of Regulation 13 under the Pension Funds Act, which specify the minimum and maximum investments applicable across asset classes.

By 31 December 2019, 54,6% of pension funds had been invested in equities (public trading companies); "the industry continued to show a strong appetite for these investments compared with other asset classes," said Namfisa.

The second most popular class for asset allocations is government bonds, with an investment holding of 12,3% as at 31 December 2019.

The unlisted investments class recorded drawn-down capital of 1,1% for the same period, even though its committed capital reflected a level of 2,1% by the end of 2019.

All other asset classes as defined in Regulation 13 remained stable during the financial year, with minimal movements and exposures of below 11% per asset class.

CONFLICTING

The International Monetary Fund had said regulation 13 as passed would lead to a situation were repatriated assets into the local economy will have a large pool of funds chasing few investments.

"The limited potential pipeline for issuance will struggle to absorb all repatriated assets," the IMF had said.

This has been so, with most repatriated funds ending up being channelled through government securities, but are rather much needed in the goods and services sectors of the economy.

Several analysts had also said, until the government pushes through needed reforms, it would be self defeating to bring back funds in Namibia, as the returns are most likely to be lower, and the investments environment in a hostile environment will have a shorter lifespan.

Some have also warned that the hype around agriculture this year should be watched closely.