Namibia: From the Shacks to Politics

WHEN I COMPLETED matric in 2011, my father, Erickson Nghitomoka, organised my relocation from the north to Windhoek.

I was thrilled and excited. I did not know my father lived in a shack.

It took me time to get accustomed to him since my mother, Johana Jambeinge, gave me to my aunt Josephina Jambeinge and her husband, Hafeni Shilikunye, when I was very young to raise me as one of their own, with their six other children.

I did not expect things would be that difficult in Windhoek.

Every day, we had to walk several kilometres, crossing hills, valleys and riverbeds to collect water in a 25-litre container.

We had no toilet or electricity. My father made a series of plans to make our lives more comfortable.

I learned that life is hard, but we have to keep going, for one day is one day . . .

My Grade 12 results finally came out. I failed. It was such devastating news. I realised then that life could actually get harder.

My options were limited. Stefanus Mathew, my uncle, who had been in Windhoek for a number of years and knew the area well, seemed to know what to do.

We went to town so that I could apply for jobs.

As an elder, he was responsible for our taxi money. When he didn't have enough money for a taxi, we walked so that he could use what little money he had to make copies of the documents I needed for job applications.

The first time we walked to town I was very tired, angry and hungry.

I spent several weeks furious with my uncle. I later learned that walking was good training for what was yet to come.

I enrolled at the Nambian College of Open Learning (Namcol) at CJ Brandt High School in Wanaheda to improve my Grade 12 results.

Despite being demoralised, having lost friends who went to university and no longer wanted to associate with me, I managed to pass.

When I passed my subjects well, I eventually got admitted at the Polytechnic of Namibia, now the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust).

Even though I was very happy to be admitted at this institution, I experienced the cruelty of poverty the most during my studies.

Because of a lack of money, I was forced to walk from Havana to the Polytechnic.

It is at that point when I appreciated my uncle's decision to make me walk to town. It was as if he wanted to show me the other side of life.

When I found myself too tired to walk back home, I would ask the security guards at the Polytechnic to allow me to sleep in the lecture building to attend the 07h30 class the following morning.

My first year was the most difficult year, but I kept going, telling myself I had to finish what I started.

One day while walking to school, I was hit. I don't remember how it happened; all I remember is when I was already under the car with minor injuries.

I kept walking, surrounded by students with cars and rooms in the hostel; some of them with dedicated taxis.

I asked God why this had to happen to me. It was hard, but I never gave up. I learned that you need to make a plan despite your circumstances, just as my father made plans to adjust to his circumstances.

In 2013, while in my first year, I got a holiday job repairing shoes.

I was employed by Kinos Carlos Sakurungo, a Zimbabwean friend who owned Havana Shoe Repairs.

I earned N$50 a day.

With this money I bought a blue Adidas bag, which I took good care of, and used to carry my books in throughout my university years.

I still have it.

I was later employed as a stock counter at Woermann Brock, working on weekends and earning N$60 per weekend.

In 2014 I got a casual job as an interpreter at the High Court of Namibia, working only on Mondays, and I made at least N$150 per day.

This was of great help because I could make copies of books and buy study guides. When there was any change I would be able to take a taxi to campus.

In 2014 my phone, bag, books, and those of my friend, were stolen while we were writing exams. This led us to establishing the Polytechnic Students Against Crime (PolySac) to prevent crime around campus.

Because of the work we did with PolySac, I was elected to the 2016 Students' Representative Council as secretary of information and publicity.

In August 2018, the shack of Moses Hangula, our neighbour, burnt down. As residents, we tried our best to save it, but we couldn't.

Water was far and the fire brigade only came two hours later. Because of my involvement in activism, particularly with the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement, I was then tasked to mobilise support for Hangula's family.

Using social media and talking to the people of the community, we managed to assist as much as we could.

I then started asking myself why we had to live this way.

A few months ago I was arrested alongside others while we were helping an elderly man to build a shack.

I am scheduled to appear in the Katutura Magistrate's Court on 3 November.

To the police and politicians: I am not supposed to help members of the community whose conditions, struggles, fears and aspirations are similar to mine.

The 365 days each year we stay in the slums, nothing changes. The struggle remains.

For over 14 years we have been using buckets as toilets, and politicians see nothing wrong with it.

In fact, when they come and hold their rallies near us, they bring their mobile toilets. We continue to walk long distances to fetch water. Water tokens, for those who have, are recharged at remote places.

Politicians seem to think because our families are poor, they are stupid.

They are currently distributing so-called letters of acknowledgement of occupancy in our communities, translating this in indigenous languages as 'land certificates'.

These certificates are in no way 'title deeds'.

Our situation is not getting any better. We are going through so much and some people don't believe it.

They actually think we are lying about our circumstances.

I don't blame them at all; we do not expect people who have never been in our situation to understand how we feel, and this is why we have now decided to represent ourselves.

Those who have been leading us were never part of the suffering masses.

These are the circumstances which led to my community nominating me to stand as an independent candidate for the Samora Machel constituency.

My story is no different from many young men and women in the informal settlements.

We are people of rhythm and spirit. We live in shacks, but we have dreams. We walk to town and university, but we also graduate.

Today I am an admitted sworn translator of the High Court of Namibia, working mostly with lawyers by helping clients who cannot speak English.

There is nothing those who have been leading us have that we don't have: education, dedication and commitment.

We can actually do better than them.

On 25 November 2020 it won't just be Elifas Nghitomoka contesting as a councillor for the Samora Machel constituency; I will be representing the determination of people to solve their problems following years of neglect and indifference.

We have been betrayed for too long and we will now solve our own problems.

From the shacks we grew up, we will rise above our challenges.

From the shacks, we will bring about the changes we need in our constituency.

From the shacks we are contesting and we will succeed.

- Elifas Nghitomoka is a community activist and an independent candidate for the Samora Machel constituency.