Namibia: Shannon Wasserfall to Be Laid to Rest At Walvis Bay

2 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

SHANNON 'Darlikie' Wasserfall (22), whose body was found in a shallow grave in the dunes at Walvis Bay at the beginning of October, will be laid to rest at Walvis Bay's Kuisebmond cemetery on 14 November.

Shannon's uncle and family spokesperson Dennis Wasserfall confirmed this yesterday.

He said the state declared Shannon dead on 6 October, which was the day her remains were found.

Her remains were released to her family on 22 October, he said.

Dennis said because his niece's death has attracted national attention, two memorial services will be held - one in Windhoek at Halleluja Lutheran Church on 7 November at 10h00, and one at Walvis Bay.

"A second memorial service is planned for 13 November at Narraville Stadium at 17h00. Because we are expected to adhere to Covid-19 regulations at all times, the event will be attended by reservation only," he said.

Shannon leaves behind her parents, four siblings and a son.

Azaan Madisia (28) is the only suspect the police have identified thus far.

She faces charges of murder and defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Those who wish to attend the memorial services are advised to contact Naomi Matheus (081 337 5003) or Boycki Itula (081 303 2949) for the Windhoek service, and Raymond Wasserfall (081 808 3011) or Dennis Wasserfall (081 290 2758) for the Walvis Bay service.

