Namibia: Key 2020 Govt Appointments and the Recovery Task

NAMIBIANS may rejoice at the appointments made in critical positions in the economy and the possibility of reaching the N$200 billion GDP mark in three years, but will this be enough to support the monetary and expansionary policy that is pushing the country into more debt than growing the economy?

In 2020, the country got new finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi; the central bank a new governor, Johannes !Gawaxab; NamRA got commissioner Sam Shivute, and finally, the president took over the SMEs department from the trade ministry. Lucia Ipumbu also took over as trade minister from her previous boss Tjekero Tweya.

Another corporate leader is tipped to take the reins at the Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, which will fall under the President's Office.

The board will be responsible for attracting investments, SMEs development and promoting Namibia as an investment destination.

Bottomline, however, did a review on what the new appointees have to facilitate to ensure growth.

THE ROAD AHEAD

The new appointments in the top economic facilitator in government will face an uphill task to grow and restructure the economy which has been limping since 2017.

At the same time the country has an expansionary policy funded through debt, that is projected to reach N$156 billion by March 2024.

Shiimi tabled his budget late this year (two months after the end of the financial year), with approximately more than 20% of the budget already spent.

In his mid-year review, Shiimi indicated that the economy will reach the N$200 billion mark in terms of production by 2024 - giving the new appointees one of the hardest tasks ever.

The minister indicated that nominal GDP growth of around 5,5% is foreseen for the next three years.

Capricorn Asset Management chief economist Floris Bergh says it seems reasonable, even perhaps conservative.

The minister also projected revenue collection to grow 9,4%, giving Shivute, the incoming commissioner of NamRa, which is expected to be fully operational by next year, quite a huge task.

"But for revenue to grow by 9,4% in the outer year of the period is asking a bit much," said Bergh.

As for Shiimi, he has to find ways to contain public expenditure, ensure the effectiveness of the budget and make compatriots spend less.

Shiimi intends to cut back expenditure in the next fiscal year to N$68,5 billion from the current N$72 billion and then allow it to grow by only 2% per year thereafter.

Bergh said the minister's dream could be quite difficult to realise: "This will be a big ask, given the relentless pressure of the wage and interest bills".

It is expected that debt servicing will take up to 14% of total revenue, going on to 16%, while the public wage bill will take up 52% of government revenue.

It seems Shiimi is in a hot seat as the proposed universal Basic Income Grant (BIG) for unemployed Namibians between the ages of 18 and 59 is deemed feasible.

The executive director in the poverty eradication ministry, Esther Lusepani, was quoted saying the government is finalising a feasibility study meant to determine whether the country can introduce a basic income grant (BIG) to benefit roughly 1,2 million unemployed people.

The challenge Shiimi faces is to mobilise fellow Cabinet members to channel the ministerial budgets/allocations into stimulus and a growth catalyst given the depressed aggregate demand.

Using Simonis Storm Securities (SSS)' third-quarter economic update, the Namibian economy has faced 11 quarters of negative GDP growth with seven quarters showing some mild positive growth.

SSS analysis shows that most sectors contracted with double-digit figures resulting in real GDP falling back to levels last seen in the first quarter of 2013 - N$32,025 billion.

Currently, an upper-middle-income (UMI) country, a status based on gross national income per capita - even though quite a shallow and skewed measure of the quality of life, is now under threat, says SSS experts.

Countries with per-capita income in the range of US$3 896 (N$63 738) to US$12 055 (N$197 219) are classified as UMI.

"We are moving further away from our Vision 2030 goal to be an industrialised (meaning high income) country by 2030," said Simonis Storm's experts.

According to their analysis, the writing is on the wall. "We need to take the slogan 'business unusual' literally and do things differently in order to bring the economy and society back to where we have been before the first wave of the economic crisis hit us way back in 2016".

That the domestic economy contracted by 11,1% in the second quarter 2020 due to the Covid-19 lockdown is not surprising as they have been struggling for years now.

The outlook for this year by the central bank confirms the hit the economy suffered from Covid-19 measures, such as lockdowns, curfews and travel bans.

The expected contraction by 7,8% will be the most severe in Namibia's history.

However, more worrying is the outlook over the next two years, says Simonis Storm analysis - giving all the new appointees a real task to change the outlook.

The task faced by policymakers is to change the course of the economy, the BoN outlook suggests an L-shaped economic future: a steep decline in economic output followed by a low, almost stagnant economic growth path.

According to Simonis' updates, the expected growth rates of 2,1% for 2021 and 2,7% for 2022, will take more than a year to return to GDP levels of 2019 and another year (2024) to reach 2015 levels.

Moreover, per capita income has contracted since 2015, with experts saying it will not recover much with the anticipated economic growth rates, since the population is growing at about 1,9% annually.

"Based on these growth rates it will take more than a decade to return to the 2019 level of per capita GDP and a decade to reach the per capita income of 2015," stated Simonis Storm.

It can be safely assumed that not all income brackets are equally affected by the declining per-capita rates.

The low and no-income earners in society will bear the brunt of the decline and consequently, income inequality will rise, followed by a K-shape recovery.

A K-shape recovery is the type that follows after a recession where the economy, industries, and people recover at different rates as opposed to a collective upswing.

Simonis Storm experts said the expected recovery "does not only risk the social cohesion of our society, but also the sustainability of government finances, since low economic growth rates will result in low levels of state revenue".

This will consequently put enormous pressure on meeting operational and statutory expenditure, let alone making resources for capital projects available.