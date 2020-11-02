Namibia: We Need to Do More - Mines Minister

THE minister of mines and energy, Tom Alweendo, hit back at Swapo critics recently, saying many of them have forgotten that when the party took over the government with independence, the size of the economy was a mere N$7 billion.

Today it is worth over N$180 billion - 25 times bigger than 30 years ago.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Oshakati Premier Electric (OPE) rural electrification project at Oshakati.

His remarks were in response to opposition parties and individuals saying the Swapo-led government has not accomplished anything notable since independence.

The minister said opposition parties and critics need to be reminded that Namibia had 4 500 km of tarred roads at independence, and today over 8 300 km of road is tarred - an increase of 87%.

"We hear opposition parties offering simple solutions to complex issues. If the idea is that we need to do more, we of course agree that we need to do more. We need to continue building on what we have achieved so far. We, for example, know that more work needs to be done to improve public service delivery," he said.

The minister said at independence only 43% of the population had access to potable water, and today over 90% has drinking water.

At independence, only 25% of the population had access to electricity, and today this has increased to over 72% regarding urban electrification.

"Since independence, we have built more than 13 000 classrooms and 110 health facilities countrywide. We know we need to continue building on the relevant skills needed for the 21st century economy. We also know the economy needs to grow faster to provide the youth with needed jobs. We are equally aware that more needs to be done to fight the spike in sexual and gender-based violence. We also know we need to continue fighting corruption because corruption is bad for development," Alweendo said.

The minister said the government has the experience and expertise to keep making progress.

"We have proven that we can be trusted to deliver on our promises. We are therefore not deterred by those who claim we have done nothing over the last 30 years. Our commitment to the Namibian people is to continue building on what we have achieved so far," he said.