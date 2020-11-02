Mozambique: Another Covid-19 Death Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 119 new cases.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the latest victim was a 46 year old Mozambican man, hospitalised in Maputo city. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 26 October. His condition did not improve, and he died on Saturday. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 93.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 189,990 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,479 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, 505 were from Maputo city, 249 from Zambezia, 181 from Sofala, 132 from Nampula, 106 from Maputo province, 96 from Tete, 91 from Cabo Delgado, 90 from Inhambane, 20 from Niassa, eight from Manica, and one from Inhambane.

1,360 of the tests gave negative results, and 119 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings to 12,988 the total number of positive cases reported since the first case was diagnosed in Mozambique on 22 March.

116 of the new cases are Mozambicans, one is Congolese, one Ukrainian, and one South Korean. 65 are men or boys, and 54 are women or girls. Ten are children under 15 years of age, and one is over 65 years old. No age information was available for six cases.

Over half the cases - 67 - were from Maputo city, and eight were from Maputo province. There were also 27 cases from Cabo Delgado, seven from Zambezia, six from Tete, two from Niassa and two from Inhambane.

In accordance with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 119 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release said that, in the previous 24 hours, three Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but two new patients were admitted. There are now 50 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (48 in Maputo, one in Matola and one in Zambezia.

In this period, only two people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19, both of them in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 10,439 (which is 80.4 per cent of all those known to be infected with the coronavirus).

As of Sunday, the geographical distribution of the 12,988 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 6,469; Maputo province, 2,292; Cabo Delgado, 842; Zambezia, 823; Nampula, 604; Tete, 435; Gaza, 427; Sofala, 401; Inhambane, 294; Niassa, 254; Manica, 148.

Only 2,452 of these are active cases. They divided as follows: Maputo city, 1,817; Maputo province, 300; Cabo Delgado, 115; Sofala, 69; Gaza, 47; Tete, 33; Zambezia, 22; Manica, 20; Niassa, 13; Inhambane, 11; Nampula, five.