Malawi: FIFA Approves Malawi's Amended Football Calendar

World football governing body, FIFA has okayed the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to update a new player registration and transfer period from 7th November to 21st November 2020 while the mid season window will fall between 22nd March 2021 and 21st April 2021.

This follows the change in Super League kick off dates and amended calendar for the 2020/21 football season, which have been duly approved by the world football governing body

The season will start on 21st November 2020 with the Charity Shield followed by the Super League a week later.

FAM Licensing and Compliance Manager Casper Jangale disclosed FIFA has also approved new dates for registering new players in both the Mpira Connect and Domestic Transfer Matching System (DTMS) platforms.

"We are delighted to announce that FIFA has granted us the opportunity to update the new season dates in the FIFA TMS system which will see us migrate from a single year calendar to a dual-year calendar. Clubs will therefore be allowed to transact within these periods," he said.

Jangale has since urged Super League Clubs to ensure that player registration is done through the Mpira Connect platform while player transfer transactions should be done through the DTMS.

"All transactions outside these two systems will not be recognized and the responsible clubs will be sanctioned, " added Jangale.

Meanwhile, Super League sides are continuing with their preparations ahead of the new season with Blue Eagles set to play two strength testing matches this coming weekend.

The Eagles will play away to Mafco in Salima on Saturday, November 7 before hosting Kamuzu Barracks the following day at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe.

All teams were okayed to resume training sessions on. October 17 by the government, through the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

But the players and all officials were subjected to mandatory Covid19 testing before resuming training.

And 28 Covid-19 positive cases from the tests done on the 16 Super league teams players and officials were registered.

Sulom Vice General Secretary Zacharia Nyirenda said all the positive cases are being handled with gudiance from health officials.

"Out of the 640 people who were tested, 28 came out positive. About 16 are from the Northern region, 8 from the Central region while Southern region registered 4 cases.

"These people have been in a 10-day self-isolation .Those from the South and Centre were on Wednesday re-tested after their isolation period elapsed and we are waiting for the results. Those from the North are still in isolation," said Nyirenda.