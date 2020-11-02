Mozambique: Comal Assists in Compensation Payments

2 November 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government's Commission on Mediation and Labour Arbitration (COMAL) has assured the payment of 64.7 million meticais (about 886,000 US dollars) in compensation and wages arrears, as well as the re-admission of 291 workers who had temporarily lost their jobs as result of labour disputes, over the first 10 months of 2020.

Alongside the mediation efforts, Comal, a body supervised by the Ministry of Labour, has also carried out a wide variety of preventive actions, which resulted not only in 736 awareness drives but also in counseling both employers and workers about the importance of social dialogue and respect for the country's labour legislation.

Addressing on Monday in Maputo the opening ceremony of the 10th Comal national meeting, Labour Minister Margarida Talapa, said "we cannot fail to mention as well the interventions in 14 labour situations, which included one early strike warning, two strikes and 11 illegal walkouts".

The interventions, through dialogue, Talapa said, have not only brought together the parties in conflict, but also led to agreed solutions and a return to work in every situation.

Since its creation, Comal has received 75,657 requests for meditation of which 71,179 were mediated resulting in 57,041 agreements, which is a success rate of 80.1 per cent.

Over the last 10 months, 4,689 requests for mediation were tabled in several Labour Mediation and Arbitration Centres, of which 4,524 were mediated and resulted in 3,845 agreed solutions, a success rate of almost 85 per cent.

Despite the great strides over the years, Talapa said unfair dismissals, failure to pay wage arrears, redundancy without fair compensation as well as employers' failure to send social security contributions, although deducted from workers' wages, to the National Social Security Institute (INSS), remain the major reasons for disputes and the subsequent search for mediation.

Talapa stressed that extra judicial labour conflict resolution must be led by professionals who know how to distance themselves from deviant behaviour, thus promoting ethical principles, integrity and transparency in their operations.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Magufuli Declared Winner While Tanzania Opposition Cries Foul

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.