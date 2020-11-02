Zimbabwe: Tongai Matutu Joins Zanu-PF

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
Zanu-PF Headquarters.
2 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

Former MDC T legislator for Masvingo Central Cde Tongai Matutu has joined Zanu PF saying the opposition party "in its various forms" has lost direction as it is now wasting precious time bickering among themselves.

Cde Matutu was welcomed by President Mnangagwa and the two Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi at State House in Harare this afternoon.

President Mnangagwa said he felt elated in welcoming back "home" Cde Matutu.

Briefing journalists, Cde Matutu said he was not joining Zanu PF because he was desperate but he was guided by his conscience and was convinced that his decision was the best choice not only for him but for the nation.

He said more people were expected to follow suit as they were fed up by the loss of direction within the MDCs.

