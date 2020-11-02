Namibia: Estate Agent Jailed Over Theft From DRC General

A former Swakopmund estate agent convicted of the theft of about N$6,8 million from a Congolese army general received an effective prison term of eight years at the end of his trial in the Windhoek High Court on Friday.

Judge Eileen Rakow sentenced Erwin Sprangers (62) to 14 years' imprisonment, of which six years were suspended for a period of five years, on five charges of theft by conversion, and to a concurrent jail term of six years on a count of money laundering in connection with financial dealings which Sprangers had with an army general from the Democratic Republic of Congo, François Olenga, in 2010.

Olenga claimed he had a total amount of US$900 000 paid into an account of Sprangers' estate agency from a bank account in the United States from February to July 2010, and that the money was meant to be used for the development of properties which he owned at Swakopmund.

He also claimed that when he later asked Sprangers to pay the money back to him, Sprangers repaid only US$50 000, leaving him with a loss of US$850 000 (then the equivalent of about N$6,8 million).

According to Sprangers, though, Olenga acted as an agent for him to find a buyer for an antique Chinese vase which he wanted to sell for N$10 million, and the money he received into his estate agency's account was the payment an anonymous buyer made for the vase.

He also claimed the US$50 000 he paid to Olenga was the general's commission for finding a buyer who agreed to purchase the vase for US$1,25 million. Rakow convicted Sprangers of the theft of the money after she rejected his version, which she found to be not reasonably possibly true.

She also noted in her judgement in which she convicted Sprangers on 11 September there was no evidence that the vase mentioned by Sprangers in fact existed. Sentencing Sprangers on Friday, Rakow remarked that he did not show any significant signs of remorse for the offences of which he was found guilty.

She also said Olenga trusted Sprangers and regarded him as a friend before Sprangers stole the US$850 000 from him.

The court was informed during a pre-sentence hearing that Sprangers closed his estate agency, which had been a successful business, because of the charges he faced, and that he spent more than N$2 million in legal fees to defend himself after Olenga also lodged a civil lawsuit against him.

Olenga won the civil case in June last year, when a High Court judge ordered Sprangers to pay the general US$850 000.

Sprangers was free on bail until he was found guilty in September, and was kept in police custody after that.

Defence counsel Jan Wessels represented Sprangers during the criminal trial. State advocate Erick Moyo prosecuted.