Any person who will engage in any form of corruption will be arrested and prosecuted as no person is above the law, President Mnangagwa has said.

Posting on his micro-blogging platform Twitter, the President, who has declared zero tolerance to corruption in any form, said there are no excuses when it comes to graft.

"Let me be very clear. If you engage in or promote corruption, you will be arrested and prosecuted. There are no excuses for corruption. No one is above the law," he said.