Namibia: Geingob Claims 'Unfair' NBC Swapo Coverage

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has accused state broadcaster the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) of allocating more airtime to opposition parties to attack Swapo in the run up to the regional council and local authority elections.

Geingob said this on Saturday while addressing party members and supporters during a rally at Tsumeb in Oshikoto region.

Geingob said Swapo was getting less airtime than other parties and "it is unfair".

"NBC says they give equal time to all of us, but if there are 10 parties opposed to Swapo, you give Swapo five minutes then...you give each one of them 15 minutes and.

"During the first round, you give Swapo two minutes, they have 10 minutes to attack the Swapo government. It's unfair, NBC. This fear of covering Swapo must also end," he said.

Both NBC spokesperson Umbi Karuaihe-Upi and NBC director general Stanley Similo did not respond to questions sent to them by the time of going to print yesterday.

"Go out there in numbers and vote correctly, properly, not to people who, after enjoying peace, want to destroy it now," he said.

"All of a sudden they [opposition] woke up and want to become politicians. It's not easy to be become a politician. It takes time, it takes some kind of exposure and experience," Geingob said.

He also accused opposition parties of being "copycats of Swapo ideas".

"From exile when Swapo was so popular and they did not differentiate between Swapo and the country. We said Swapo of Namibia, they copied...Swanu of Namibia, DTA of Namibia. Copycats cannot change, if you are copycats in examinations, you can even copy the wrong answers," he said.

He added that the party has heard the electorate after last year's dismal performance in the general election.

Last year, Swapo got 63%, while Geingob garnered 56% of the vote.

"You the people, you are the bosses, you punished us. You said guys, we did not say go and relax or sleep...you warned us.

"I called a central committee meeting, we said we have heard you. We spoke about unemployment which is high among the youth, an economic situation which our business people suffer from. We said we heard you," he said.

He said party leaders are not arrogant to say they know what they are doing.

"We are human beings, thus, when you say here you fail, we say, we hear you and that's what we are saying here. People who are going to stand for elections, we tell them to listen to the people and carry out their wishes, which we have promised," he said.

The president also took a swipe at those saying the party lacks new ideas and continues clinging to the past.

"When you look at the Harambee Prosperity Plan, is there any past there? We talk about the fourth Industrial Revolution, but we are not going to forget the past, how we suffered under apartheid," he said.

He said people should not always complain but they should rather understand the challenges the country faces as a result of Covid-19 and last year's drought.

According to Geingob, only Swapo can deliver and maintain peace, adding that victory for Swapo is certain. He said the party is going to win seats in all 121 constituencies and 57 local authorities.

"Swapo is here to govern, to lead Namibia, whether you are dying in your bed, you are now angry...we are united again, people who left are coming back to Swapo because we called a meeting to introspect. They are coming back. What happens to the new parties? They are already collapsing," he said.

'PLAYING FIELD NOT LEVELLED'

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) parliamentarian Nico Smit says airtime is allocated proportionally.

For the past 30 years Swapo got the biggest chunk of airtime, which meant the playing field was not levelled.

"We should all be treated equally. I am not aware that all of a sudden we are getting more airtime than Swapo. I think that is nonsense. I think he doesn't know what is going on, that's why he is coming up with those things," he says.

Smit says his party is not copying Swapo in any way.

"We are not interested in their nonsense. We have our own strategy; our election strategy. We don't need to copy Swapo. Who does he think he is for us to copy them? They are the failure, now they are looking for scapegoats," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Smit says the only party copying another is the Independent Patriots for Change, which "stole" his party's colours.

"Swapo is politically bankrupt; that's why they are looking for a scapegoat. Geingob must stop that nonsense of his. We have better things to do than copying other people's things."

All People's Party Ignatius Shixwameni says the president is getting everything wrong.

"Nobody can actually believe and trust Hage [Geingob] now. Just as nobody can trust Swapo's promises now, because they, as an organisation and individual leaders, are corrupt. Let them tell us where they have gotten the resources - the houses they own around the country. They are corrupt, whether you like it or not. Swapo must be punished, Swapo must go to the dustbin, Swapo cannot protect anything they say is correct," he says.

He says people should vote for his party to fight corruption and provide better services.