Namibia: Swakop Beach Path On the Road to Completion

The last section of Swakopmund's approximately five kilometre-long beach path will be completed soon, thanks to a N$50 000 contribution by Nedbank Namibia last Thursday.

About four kilometres of the path stretches from the Swakopmund Aquarium at the National Marine Information and Research Centre to Vineta Beach, where it abruptly ends about a kilometre from the Platz am Meer Waterfront.

This 'dead end' has been quite obvious for years.

The intention is to complete the last section to the Waterfront to offer people a path that stretches over five kilometres uninterruptedly.

Besides several kilometres along the Atlantic Ocean and the town's beaches, the walkway also passes the Swakopmund Jetty, extends through the Arnold Schad Promenade (Lovers' Lane) along the Mole Beach, and passes several surfing spots and public gardens.

The path is used by runners, walkers, dog walkers and cyclists daily.

Deputy mayor of Swakopmund Assertha Marsh says the completion of the beach path will be witnessed "in a short while".