Namibia: SA-Based Company to Print Ballot Papers

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) will pay a South African-based company N$1,9 million to print ballot papers for next month's regional council and local authority elections.

Manual voting in elections is in compliance with the Supreme Court's judgement in February this year, declaring the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) without a verifiable paper trail unconstitutional.

ECN, chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro, in a statement issued yesterday announced that Uniprint, a Durban-based printing company, was selected to print the ballot papers.

Four companies were shortlisted for the bid: Solitaire Press, Schoemans Technology, and Ren-Form CC and Uniprint - both South African companies.

Ren-Form CC printed ballot papers for Namibia in the 2010 regional council and local authority elections.

Mujoro said Uniprint was selected because it met all technical requirements following a competitive public procurement process.

"The company's price competitiveness was one of the grounds on which they won the tender. Of course it's taxpayers' dollars, but would you spend N$4,9 million on a Namibian to do the same thing a South African-based company can do for N$1,9 million?" he asked.

Uniprint has printed ballot papers for more than 20 electoral management bodies in Southern African Development Community countries, including Botswana, Tanzania, Zambia, Zanzibar, Lesotho, and recently, South Africa and Mozambique.

The company is owned by the Tiso Blackstar Group, a South African media company.

Mujoro said the ECN has full confidence that the company would ensure that all ballot papers are delivered on time and to the electoral commission's requirements and specifications.

He said all contesting political parties, associations and candidates will be offered an opportunity at own cost to inspect the printing facility in South Africa and to monitor the printing of ballot papers for the upcoming elections.

"Once the ballot papers arrive in Namibia, all parties and candidates can inspect them, or parties that have the means can go down there [to South Africa]," he said.

Meanwhile, the ECN has finalised and published a polling timetable, which provides a detailed outline of all polling stations and operating hours for all 14 regions.

The timetable can be accessed on the ECN's website and social media platforms.

Mujoro said the commission would convene a major briefing session of the political party liaison committee on Wednesday to update all contestants on election preparations and to discuss the code of conduct for political parties, candidates and associations.

"The ECN will soon share with the Namibian nation the complete list of all contesting political parties, associations and candidates for both the regional and local authority elections," he said.