Namibia: Swapo Vows to Tackle Youth Unemployment

President Hage Geingob says the ruling party aims to improve the high unemployment rate among young people, which currently stands at 46%.

Although the party has attained significant achievements since independence, he conceded more work still needs to be done.

"As I said, we have heard you and despite the tremendous achievements, a lot more work is still to be done for Swapo to effectively meet the needs of our people. Among the areas to be addressed includes unemployment, especially amongst youth, which stands at 46%," Geingob said at a Swapo rally in Tsumeb at the weekend. The rally was the first to be addressed by the party leader since the launch of the party's campaign last month ahead of the regional council and local authority elections.

In addition, he said, there is a need to also address the scourge of gender-based violence and crime, which has besieged the nation.

The President further noted the provision of housing, corruption, sanitation and income inequality as other serious issues that the ruling party will continue to tackle. "Elections provide you with the opportunity to endorse the progressive policies of Swapo and ensure that the only party that is genuinely committed to inclusive governance and shared prosperity remains in power to deliver on its promises to the people," he said.

Geingob used the opportunity to highlight some of the party's achievements since independence, such as the reduction of poverty levels from 69.3% during 1993/94 to 17.4% in 2015/16.

He also said the implementation of an old-age pension grant, which increased from N$135 at independence to N$1 350, is something to be proud of.

He added the Swapo-led government has constructed schools countrywide, thus contributing to 1 885 public schools, while adding the current regime has made inroad strides when it comes to road infrastructure, SME development, land acquisition and accelerated mining and tourism activities. "Swapo is the only party with the resolve, ability and commitment to deliver victory in the second phase of the struggle for economic emancipation, as it did in the first phase during the struggle for independence. By uniting as one people across the country through this electoral campaign, we can galvanise the new cohort of Swapo leaders to effectively deliver on the mandate of economic liberation," implored Geingob.