Namibia: Oshana Wins Senior Boxing Championship... As Amateurs Deliver Thrilling Action

Oshakati — Host region Oshana dominated proceedings at the Northern Region Senior Amateur Boxing Championship, held at the Oshakati Independence Stadium over the weekend, which saw the crème de la crème of the country's amateur boxers battling it out for top honours.

The Northern Region Senior Amateur Boxing Championship, which was hosted by the MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club, attracted fighters from five northern regions: Oshana, Omusati, Kunene, Ohangwena and Oshikoto.

From the total of 19 fights on offer Saturday night, Oshana finished top after claiming nine wins and Omusati took second place with five wins, while Ohangwena and Kunene each claimed two wins, and Oshikoto completed the lineup with a consolatory win.

Action started with a matchup between Iishekwa Christian and Henock Ekandjo (both from Oshikoto region) and Henock rumbled his way to a 2-1 win. Next on was Nghiyolwa Paulus (Omusati region), who defeated Ohangwena's David Lukas via a second-round technical knockout.

Oshana's Markus Ernesto put up a gallant display to secure 2-1 win over Oshikoto's Leonard Mutondokwa, while Omusati's Amukwa Frans defeated Kunene's Matheus Ferdinand by 3-0 and Oshana's Mesias Gabriel cruised to a comfort win over Ohangwena's Nampadhi Hosea - thanks to a technical knockout.

Meanwhile, Ohangwena's Try Again Ndevelo defeated Oshana's Jackson Prince by 2-1 and Nadjebo Taapopi of Oshana claimed a 2-1victory over Endjala Andreas of Omusati. Oshana's Risto Sheetekela trounced Oshikoto's Shikongo Eliphas.

Johaness David, also from Oshana, defeated Omusati's Shanyengange Shanyengange and Nulimba Henock did Omusati proud when he saw off a stubborn Steven Stefanus of Oshikoto. Steven Fabianus from Oshana defeated Robert Raiban from Ohangwena.

Kunene's Paulus Ndemupanda defeated Ambrosius Kemunini from Oshana, while Steven Katana Paulus from Oshana beat Djulume Gabriel from Ohangwena. Fillep Taulapo from Kunene defeated Nicky Mungonena of Oshikoto

Omusati's Shipahu Diogo defeated Roman Ndendila of Oshikoto, while Oshana's Peter Shihuleni easily brushed aside Elias Matias, also from Oshana. The final bout of the night Jerobiam Tomas from Oshana walked over Ohangwena's Ananias Engombe.

In a post-event interview, MTC Kilimanjaro Boxing Club chairperson Joseph Benhard expressed great satisfaction with how the event went, saying it was a worthwhile championship, as it provided the youngsters with a platform to showcase their talents and also gain exposure to top competition.

"I'm happy that we managed to execute this event; I'm also overwhelmed by the way boxers showed up. It was a very competitive event where we saw young aspiring boxers challenging themselves in the ring. I think it's important to stage such competitions after a long period of no activities due to Covid-19. These championships are good, as they keep boxers fit and also keeps these kids away from the streets," he said.

Bernard also thanked their main sponsor MTC for ensuring all logistics were in place to successfully host the event. The event was also graced by the presence of Oshana governor Elia Irimari, Namibia Sport Commission (NSC) chief administrator Freddy Mwiya, rural and urban development minister Erastus Uutoni and many other prominent northern business personalities.

