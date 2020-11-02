Ethiopia: Statement By the High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell On the Latest Developments

Addis Standard
The red pin shows the location of Gawa Qanqa village in the Guliso District of West Wellega Zone, west of Addis Ababa, where the killings took place
2 November 2020
European Union External Action (Brussels)
press release

Statements by the HR/VP

Developments in Ethiopia are a cause of deep concern. All parties as well as Ethiopia's neighbours must act to reduce tension, eliminate inflammatory language and abstain from provocative military deployments. Failure to do so risks destabilising the country as well as the wider region.

Building a national consensus through an inclusive national dialogue, comprising all the relevant political actors, is now more important than ever. This will be the key to a democratic and prosperous future for the Ethiopian people. Coercion or the threat of force can never be an alternative.

The European Union is firmly committed to supporting reforms in Ethiopia and reiterates that the only way to ensure the success of this endeavour is to uphold the rule of law while respecting human rights. This will also guarantee the possibility of free, fair and credible elections in 2021.

Read the original article on EASS.

Copyright © 2020 European Union External Action. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

