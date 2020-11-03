Nigeria: Oil Firms to Lose Licences Over Neglect of Host Communities

Pixabay
Offshore drilling. Oil rig.
2 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) before the National Assembly is proposing the revocation of licenses for oil and gas companies who neglect their obligations to the host communities.

The bill obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) revealed that the power to revoke the licenses is vested in the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

According to the bill, the action will be taken with the recommendation of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, among other powers.

It defined a host community as "any community situated in or appurtenant to the Area of Operation of a Settlor (oil company), and any other community as a Settlor may determine."

It said that any oil and gas company that failed to incorporate the Host Communities Development Trust would have its license revoked.

It stated that in its constitution, the Host Communities Development Trust would be empowered to manage and supervise the administration of the annual contribution of the settlor (oil companies) contemplated under the Act and any other sources of funding.

The bill further proposed that the objectives of the trust shall include financing and executing projects for the benefit and sustainable development of the host communities.

"It will undertake infrastructure development of the host communities within the scope of funds available to the Board of Trustees for such purposes; and facilitate economic empowerment opportunities in the host communities, among others," it said.

Other powers granted the Minister of Petroleum in the new bill, include the revocation and assignment of interests in the petroleum industry; approve the fees for services rendered by the upstream, midstream and downstream regulatory authorities.

The bill is also proposing to empower the minister to order a cutback of the levels of crude oil or condensate production in the context of international oil pricing agreements supported by Nigeria.

"The minister is also empowered to, upon the recommendation of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission, or the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, direct in writing the suspension of petroleum operations in any area.

"The suspension, the bill will persist until arrangements to prevent danger to life or property have been made to his satisfaction, or where in his opinion, a contravention of the Act or any regulation made under the Act has occurred or is likely to occur," it added

NAN reports that the bill has passed second reading at the senate and a committee was constituted to work on the bill for further deliberation.

The committee has eight weeks to work.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.