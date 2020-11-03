Nigeria: Court Fixes Nov 5 to Determine Emir of Zazzau's Status

Zaria — The Kaduna State High Court sitting in Dogarawa, Sabon Gari, Zaria yesterday adjourned to November 5, 2020 to determine the motion requesting it to order the new emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, to stop parading himself as emir.

However, counsel to the new emir, Mahmoud Abubakar Magaji (SAN), is challenging the jurisdiction of the court under Justice Kabir Dabo.

Magaji said since there is a question of jurisdiction, the court is not expected to take any action until the issue is sorted out.

He added: "Some people approached the court saying that they did not agree with the appointment of the new emir. We have reviewed their papers presented before the court and we have observed that they were based on weak arguments. We have filed our papers challenging the jurisdiction of the court.

"The court will listen to their motion requesting it to order the emir to stop parading himself as emir until the case before it is determined. We challenged that motion, arguing that our motion on the jurisdiction of the court has to come first. If the court has no jurisdiction, then it has no right to entertain the case. We will come back on Thursday and you will see our next line of action."

Counsel to the plaintiff, Iyan Zazzau, Alhaji Bashar Aminu, Ustaz Yunus (SAN), said they will wait until the adjourned date to hear the decision of the court.

On his part, counsel to the Zazzau Emirate council, Abdul Ibrahim, said it is an in-house misunderstanding.

He therefore called on the parties to give peace a chance, saying that it is only peace that will continue to hold the emirate together.