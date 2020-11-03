Nigeria: EU Provides €80,000 Support to Flood Victims in 5 Nigerian States

The European Union yesterday said it had provided support of €80,000 to assist victims of floods in Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Its spokesman, Modestus Chukwulaka, in a statement, said the funding was part of the EU's overall contribution to the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

"This EU funding supports the Nigerian Red Cross Society in delivering much-needed relief, including cash grants to enable households to acquire goods for their basic needs, to ensure access to safe drinking water, to provide sanitation services to affected communities, and to promote best hygiene practices despite the emergency context," he said.

He noted that over 150 people had died; while about 25,000 others were displaced as a result of the heavy rainfall in Nigeria that began in September.