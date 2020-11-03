Rwanda: Afrobasket 2021 - Rwanda to Face Mali in Qualifiers Opener

Rwanda will face Mali in the two sides' first Group D game at the upcoming qualifiers for the 2021 African Basketball Championships (Afrobasket) finals.

Both the qualifiers tournament, due later this month, and the Afrobasket finals will take place in Rwanda - at the magnificent 10,000-seater Kigali Arena.

According to Rwanda basketball federation (Ferwaba) officials, the qualifiers showpiece is scheduled for November 25-29, while the Afrobasket 2021 will run from August 24 through September 5.

Times Sport has learned that the national team, under the tutelage of Serbian head coach Vladimir Bosnjak, will begin training next week.

Meanwhile, Fiba Africa has added two more groups (A and B) to the Kigali qualifiers, making it a 12-country tournament, rather than four countries.

In an interview with this publication on Monday, Ferwaba President Desire Mugwiza, said that the local basketball body was waiting for Vladimir's squad selection before making arrangements for the team's residential camp.

"We are waiting for his selection, and after that we will make plans for the camp, which should hopefully start next week," said Mugwiza.

Ferwaba shifted attention to the Afrobasket qualifiers following the recent conclusion of the 2019/20 BK Basketball National League, which was suspended for seven months - from March 14 to October 18 - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Groups for Kigali Afrobasket qualifiers:

Group A: Tunisia, Central African Republic, DR Congo and Madagascar

Group B: Senegal, Angola, Mozambique and Kenya

Group D: Rwanda, Mali, Nigeria and Algeria

Group D fixtures

November 26 Nigeria Vs Algeria Rwanda Vs Mali

November 28 Algeria Vs Mali Rwanda Vs Nigeria

November 29 Nigeria Vs Mali Rwanda Vs Algeria