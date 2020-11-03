Rwanda: Volleyball - Dusenge Completes Move to REG on Two-Year Deal

Wycliff Dusenge has joined Rwanda Energy Group (REG) volleyball club from Egyptian side Canal Sports on a two-year deal.

Dusenge, 21, completed the move on Monday.

The left attacker, who previously played for newly crowned champions APR and two-time champions Gisagara, is a former captain of the men's U-21 national volleyball team.

Speaking to Times Sport after penning the contract, Dusenge said that he was excited to sign for a big club like REG and looked forward to his new chapter.

"I am excited to be part of a club like REG for the next two years. I look forward to the new chapter of my volleyball career," said the Rwanda international.

Dusenge is widely seen as a good replacement for Christophe Mukunzi, the club's former captain, whose contract will not be extended.

Mukunzi, who is also the skipper of the national team since 2011, will reportedly join UTB. The latter were edged 3-2 by APR in the league's playoffs final over the weekend.