Rwanda: APR Players Join Amavubi Camp

Eleven players from domestic league champions APR have joined the national team's camp at Golden Tulip Hotel ahead of Rwanda's tie against Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Amavubi will be hoping to earn their first points in Group F when they face Cape Verde at home on November 11 before hosting the return-leg, in Kigali, on November 17.

The 11 players, who joined Amavubi teammates on Monday, had been in camp at their club's base in Shyorongi since early October as the army side prepared for the 2020/21 season, particularly the Caf Champions League where they have set for themselves a challenge to reach the group stage.

In the meantime, U.S-based centre-back Abdul Rwatubyaye and Tanzania's Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere - who is recovering from injury - were the only two foreign-based players in the Amavubi camp by press time Monday.

Armenia-based Salomon Nirisarike has been ruled out after contracting Covid-19 last week.

APR players in Amavubi camp:

Umar Rwabugiri, Thierry Manzi, Ange Mutsinzi, Omborenga Fitina, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Olivier Seifu Niyonzima, Djabel Manishimwe, Claude Niyomugabo, Jacques Tuyisenge, Lague Byiringiro and Dany Usengimana.