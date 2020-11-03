Tanzania: Ben Pol's Mother Shocked By Son's Sudden Conversion to Islam

2 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Tanzanian singer Ben Pol's mother, Cecilia Buhondo, has revealed that she was not aware that her son was converting to Islam.

The 'Moyo Mashine' hitmaker and husband to Keroche Brewery heiress Anerlisa Muigai revealed that he made the conversion to become a Muslim on Friday, October 23.

According to Buhondo, who was speaking to Tanzania's Ijumaa Wikienda, she was shocked to see his pictures wearing a kanzu on social media after becoming a Muslim.

"I'm also confused because I only recently saw the photo on social media. I'm shocked but I haven't spoken to him yet; I'll look for him so he can tell me what he's decided on," Buhondo told Ijumaa Wikienda.

She revealed that she had tried to reach out to his celebrity son on phone but her efforts have proved futile.

"I have been calling him but he is not answering and has not called back," she added.

Muhondo added that she had not reached out to her daughter-in-law Anerlisa, who had been on a trip.

"I have not called her because I want to talk to my son first," she said.

When asked if the couple are still together, Muhondo responded in the affirmative.

Ben Pol and Anerlisa tied the knot at an exquisite private wedding ceremony in June.

A few months into the matrimonial union, the couple started having issues with Anerlisa unfollowing her husband on Instagram and both deleting each others' photos even as they have downplayed rumours of going through a rocky patch.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

More From: Nairobi News

