Kenyan International Playing in Sweden Set for Promotion

2 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan International Anthony Wambani will be playing in the Swedish second-tier from next season.

This is after his team, Vasalunds IF gained promotion from the third-tier with four matches left to the end of the season.

The team beat Gefle 3-1 on Saturday to maintain their top position with 63 points from 23 matches.

Wambani, who has scored five goals so far this season, is elated with the achievement.

"It has been an amazing season for the team and I am very delighted to have played my part in the success. I am looking forward to more success next season," he told Nairobi News.

The former Bandari midfielder joined the Swedish side in January 2019.

The last time Vasalunds played in the second-tier was in 2009. The team will now finish the season with games against Nykoping, Karlslund, Sollentuna and Brommapojkarna.

Still in Sweden, Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu played the entire game as Elfsborg beat Norrkoping 2-1 in a top-tier match played at the Boras Arena on Sunday evening.

The team is currently second in the standings with 43 points from 26 matches.

Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

