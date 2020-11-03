Kenya: Sonko Sends Condolence Message to Former CEC, but He Is Still Alive

2 November 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on Monday morning left with egg on his face after he announced the death of former Nairobi County Secretary Dr Robert Ayisi before he retracted it.

Dr Ayisi has been admitted at Mater Hospital in Nairobi where he has been receiving treatment for a while now with the family saying he is still alive.

However, in his condolences posts on social media, the City Hall boss claimed that Dr Ayisi had succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

"It is with great sorrow and sadness that I announce the death of Dr Robert Ayisi, former County secretary and CEC Health, Nairobi County Government who has also served for a few months with my administration. He will be remembered for his role in streamlining the health sector in Nairobi County," Sonko said in his post.

"My deepest condolences to his family, relatives and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this trying moment. You can count on our support. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Covid-19, especially the 2nd wave is real," he went.

The blunder spread like wildfire with the condolence message being shared across various social media pages before the former Makadara MP retracted the same. It was also picked as breaking news by Capital FM.

The former county secretary served City Hall largely during former Governor Dr Evans Kidero's time but was never a health CEC as had been indicated by Governor Sonko.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

