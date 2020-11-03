Rwanda: 46 Youngsters Attend Special Karate Class

A total of 46 boys and girls aged between 4 to 16 participated in a special karate class on Sunday. The class was organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Young Leaders - Rwanda Chapter.

The one-day training, held at Amahoro Stadium, is part of the 'Champions Karate Academy' project that was launched in November 2019. During training, the young aspiring karatekas are also taught Olympic values.

As explains Jean-Claude Rugigana, the programme manager, the training for children is part of the broader IOC initiative of supporting young people to develop and implement their sports-related grassroots projects in accordance with the IOC vision of making the world a better place through sport in communities.

"The first phase of the project was very successful last year, but unfortunately the second did not take place in July because of the coronavirus pandemic. We are happy that today (Sunday) we are able to organise the third and final phase," said Rugigana.

Rugigana is the sole Rwandan in a group of 53 young leaders - representing 40 nationalities - that make the IOC Youth Leaders across the world.

He added: "During the lockdown, we remotely worked with 23 children."

Himself a karate and chanbara athlete, Rugiga also noted that the karate camp only promotes fitness and discipline among children, but the programme also contributes to the global Olympic body's long-term commitment to build a better world by educating youth through sport.

In a separate interview, the training's head instructor, Noel Nkuranyabahizi, said: "It was delightful to reunite with the children to learn karate and Olympic Values after such a long while due to Covid-19. It is very impressive that some kids trained at home during the lockdown."

"We will continue to reach out to parents, and students at schools, so that more youngsters can benefit from this important programme."