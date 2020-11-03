Rwanda: Rayon Start Training Ahead of New Season

2 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rayon Sports are today, November 2, are meeting at their Nzove base - for the first time since March to begin preparations for the coming season.

The 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League season gets underway on December 4.

The players and staff reported to camp, in Gikondo, Kicukiro District, on Sunday after undergoing Covid-19 testing on Saturday.

The Blues are under new management, led by recently elected president Jean Fidèle Uwayezu, and a new head coach Guy Bukasa who was signed from Gasogi United in July.

Rayon, champions of the 2018/19 season, finished second last season.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.