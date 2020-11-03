Rwanda: Rayon Start Training Ahead of New Season

Rayon Sports are today, November 2, are meeting at their Nzove base - for the first time since March to begin preparations for the coming season.

The 2020/21 Rwanda Premier League season gets underway on December 4.

The players and staff reported to camp, in Gikondo, Kicukiro District, on Sunday after undergoing Covid-19 testing on Saturday.

The Blues are under new management, led by recently elected president Jean Fidèle Uwayezu, and a new head coach Guy Bukasa who was signed from Gasogi United in July.

Rayon, champions of the 2018/19 season, finished second last season.