Kenya: Be Careful As Sports Resume

editorial

It is six weeks since the Health and Sports ministries gave the green light for resumption of outdoor recreational non-contact sporting activities following their suspension on March 13, when Kenya reported its first confirmed case of Covid-19.

While issuing stringent guidelines for the resumption on September 18, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed also allowed private fitness clubs and other sporting clubs to reopen immediately but all contact sports remain suspended.

National teams and clubs that will represent Kenya in international competitions classified as contact sports have, however, been allowed to resume training under strict guidelines.

National men's football team Harambee Stars is preparing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the men's basketball team for Afro-Basket qualifiers and the boxing team next year's Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers.

At club level, 18-time Kenyan football champions Gor Mahia are training for the 2020/2021 Caf Champions League preliminaries and Wazalendo hockey side for 2020 Africa Club Championships while runners have been allowed to train in small groups in readiness for a new athletics season that starts this month.

But even as sports activities resume gradually, sports administrators, coaches and athletes must strictly adhere to health protocols, especially given the increased Covid-19 infections.

There has been a surge in infections in the past month with the country registering the most cases in a day, 1,185, on Friday as the total infections rose to 53,797 and casualties hit 981.

In successfully hosting Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Continental Tour series event, last month and a friendly football match between Harambee Stars and Zambia on October 9, both in Nairobi, Kenya has shown that sporting activities can be held in a safe and secure environment.

However, athletes, coaches and sports administrators must take great individual responsibility to guarantee safety of all in sports.