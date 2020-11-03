Kenya: At Least 12 Students, 3 Teachers in Siaya Contract Covid-19

2 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Dickens Wasonga

Twelve learners and three teachers in Siaya County have contracted Covid-19, the education department reported on Saturday as several other counties battle a resurgence of infections.

County Education director Joseph Wamocho said two non-teaching staff from a secondary school in the rural county are also infected.

Among the affected schools are Maranda High in Bondo Sub-County, where at least 11 students are sick, Central Primary and Siaya Township, which are both in Alego-Usonga, and Nyamninia Mixed Secondary in Gem.

The case at Central Primary is of a pupil while the one at Nyamninia is of a teacher.

The other two infected teachers are from St Mary's Lwak Girls' Secondary and Siger Secondary.

"The two cases at Township Secondary are of non-teaching staff," Mr Wamocho said, adding the Maranda students are being treated at Bondo Sub-County Hospital.

Mass testing

All the affected schools have been fumigated, he said.

"We need wider testing from Monday, which will immediately be followed by fumigation," he said, adding that they were waiting for results of tests taken earlier.

Mr. Wamocho told the Nation that the 12 learners and three teachers were all asymptomatic.

"They are stable," he said, adding that learning will go on uninterrupted in the affected schools.

The county's health chief officer, Dr Eunice Fwaya, said Siaya has reported a total of 194 cases of the disease since March.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.