Nigeria's Coronavirus Cases Exceed 63,000

3 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ebuka Onyeji

A total of 72 people tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria in the last 24 hours, according to official records.

The latest figure has taken the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 63,036.

Nigeria also recorded one death from the virus on Monday to take the fatality in the country to 1, 147.

This is according to an update by the country's infectious disease centre, NCDC.

For over three months, Nigeria has not reported a daily figure above 300.

Of the over 63,000 cases reported thus far, about 59,328 have recovered.

About 3, 000 infections are Still active across the nation.

The 72 new cases are reported from 9 states - Lagos (51), FCT (6), Ogun (4), Kaduna (3), Niger (2), Ondo (2), Plateau (2), Katsina (1), Oyo (1).

Lagos recorded the highest daily toll on Monday with 51 new cases to maintain it's lead on the country's total infection.

The commercial city of about 21 million people is the hardest hit with a total of over 21,000 infections so far.

Nigeria has improved a bit in its testing regime. Almost 650,000 of Nigeria's 200 million people have been tested thus far.

