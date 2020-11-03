Nigeria: Wizkid Dedicates New Album to Nigeria

New York — This past Friday, Nigerian singer/songwriter Wizkid dropped his widely anticipated project Made in Lagos, via Starboy/ Sony Music International/RCA Records. Click here to listen.

Made in Lagos will not only engulf listeners in the unique sounds, live instrumentation and vibes of Lagos, but will celebrate Wizkid’s love and appreciation for where he comes from and his inspirational journey with standout tracks such as “Blessed” and “Reckless.”  The 14-track project includes features from an incredible group of chart-topping artists - Burna Boy, Skepta, Damian Marley, H.E.R. Ella Mai and Starboy Entertainment’s youngest signee Terri.

Originally scheduled for release on October 15, Wizkid dedicates the project to the citizens of Nigeria in light of the police brutality occurring in his beloved country. “It has been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality,” says Wizkid.  “Unity is key. The youth of Nigeria need our collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what is happening inside the country. I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families - our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move.  #endSARS.”

Made in Lagos track list:

01 Reckless 

02 Ginger feat. Burna Boy  

03 Longtime feat. Skepta

04 Mighty Wine 

05 Blessed feat. Damian Marley

06 Smile feat. H.E.R.

07 Piece of Me feat. Ella Mai  

08 No Stress

09 True Love 

10 Sweet One 

11 Essence 

12 Roma feat. Terri

13 Gyrate 

14 Grace

