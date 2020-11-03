Malawi: Divided DPP in Campaign Race

2 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), now divided into two political factions, is on campaign race in Nsanje where the party is fighting to retain a local government seat.

DPP is sharply divided with its vice president for the south, Kondwani Nankhumwa, who is hanging on to the party by a court order, taking almost half of the southern region support base.

But on Saturday, officials from the party set aside their political faction divisions to drum support for the local government candidate for Makhuwira south ward Henry Tambu.

Nsanje Lalanje MP Gladys Ganda said although the DPP is out of government, Tambu would continue with development projects his predecessor left in the area before he died last year.

"This Tonse alliance government has failed Malawians. They are failing to fulfill what they promised us during the campaign," she said.

Ganda, who is the DPP Nsanje district 2020 campaign champion, said it is only the DPP candidate who can bring development in the area.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

