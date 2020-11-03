Malawi: MEC Short of K700m for By-Elections

2 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Pollster, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is short of K700 million to hold parliamentary by-elections in some constituencies in the country on November 10, 2020.

MEC chief executive officer Sam Alufandika has however ruled out putting on hold the by-elections due to lack of money, saying Treasury might release it.

"We had a budget of K1 billion for all the by-elections but we have only received K300 million from Treasury," he said.

MEC is supposed to hold bye-elections in Karonga, Mangochi, Phalombe, Lilongwe and Nsanje where vacancies occurred due to deaths or court actions.

Alufandika was however upbeat that Treasury would release the money on time for the holding of the by-elections, saying MEC is continuing with all the preparations for the by-elections on November 10, 2020.

