Malawi: Chakwera to Storm Capital Hill for Productivity Check - Rememberance Sunday in Mzuzu

2 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Chakwera will now make personal regular visits to Capital Hill, the seat of government in Lilongwe for civil service productivity check, the president's close aide has disclosed.

Speaking Monday in Lilongwe, State House director of Communications, Sean Kampondeni, says the main purpose of the visits is to ensure that government ministries and departments are delivering.

Kampondeni said the visits starts this month.

However, this week, the President goes to the north, the first trip ever since he was voted into power after ousting Peter Mutharika at the ballot box on June 23, 2020.

Kampondeni says the President is expected to spend the weekend in the north.

Among other engagements, Chakwera will lead Malawi's annual commemoration of its armed forces, past and present, at a service in Mzuzu on Sunday.

He will lay a ay a wreath of poppies and lead the nation in a two-minute silence for Remembrance Sunday at Mzuzu cenotaph.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.