Ethiopia: HPR, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Express Grief Over Killings of Civilians

Addis Ababa — The House of People's Representatives (HPR), Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen have expressed their heartfelt grief over the killings of innocent people in Gulisso district of West Wollega zone in Oromia Regional State.

The House of People's Representatives, in a statement issued this afternoon, said such kinds of inhuman acts have been recurring in the country, claiming the lives of peaceful citizens.

Condemning the atrocities committed in the district yesterday, the House called on the government to take stringent measures on the criminals lacking humanity.

It also urged the general public to provide full support to the government in its effort to crackdown on destructive forces and their accomplices.

The HPR further affirmed its commitment to ensure peace and security of all Ethiopians.

In related news, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed expressed his deep sorrow over the atrocious killing of civilians in west Oromia.

The premier wrote on his Facebook that Ethiopia's enemies have risen with their destructive motto to "either rule the country or destroy it."

They are utilizing all the means in their hands to achieve this destructive goal. One of the means in their evil endeavor is to brew conflicts based on identity.

The forces have accordingly been training and arming people based on identity and make them commit identity based barbaric killings in order to demoralize, sow panic and fear among communities so that they would take inappropriate measure.

The government has managed to foil various possible attacks in different parts of the country by taking preemptive measures. Yet filling the gaps carried over from the last regime in this short period was not possible.

Destructive forces, in conjunction with their foreign bosses, and opportunists within the government structure are harming our people, the PM said, adding that this would divert our journey and achieving our goal.

The government will use all the necessary options to get rid of the core or root of the the problem.

Security forces have been dispatched to the place where the present atrocity was committed; and they are taking measures.

The government is committed to work hard to realize respect for law and order, he concluded.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen also expressed his grief over the massacre committed on the civilians.

Demeke noted that killing innocent people is unacceptable and he stressed the need to stop the incident soon.

He called for cooperation of the public.