Kenya: 'Warriors' Roar at Limuru Country Club

As expected, hosts Limuru golfers popularly known as the "Warriors" clinched the inaugural Limuru versus Coast golf competition trophy held at the scenic Limuru Country Club course at the weekend.

A brainchild of Limuru's "chief Warrior", Yassin Awale and Nyali's Gurbux Singh, who donated the beautiful trophy, the event attracted a field of 108 golfers, where the winning scores were selected from the best 20 men and best 10 ladies scores from each side.

The best home men team produced a total of 643 points, while the top 10 ladies contributed a total of 358 for a team total of 1,001 points. The Coast side's best men scored a total of 626 points, while the best ladies brought 219 for an aggregate of 845 points, losing to the home team by 156 points.

The return match in the rotational championship, whose inaugural event was sponsored by the Centsavvy Group and the Standard Group, will be held at the Coast in 2021.

Martha Karua wins

Meanwhile, taking the overall title in the individual category was former Cabinet Minister Martha Karua of Limuru, who posted an impressive score of 40 points to win by two points from the local men winner David Irimu. Anthony Kariuki was the best man from the Coast after posting 37 points.

In the ladies section, Wambui Gitonga was the best Warriorlets after posting 38 points with Coast's Gladys Mutisya posting 34 points. The nines went to Naqvi Qaivi on 22 points and Jeniffer Ngure, who carded 23 points. Nancy Githere and Martin Wahome won the Best Effort prizes on 14 and 15 points.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, David Irimu the men winner thanked the sponsors and the two groups for organising the event.

Limuru Country Club chairman, Dr Caroline Wangari, and the captain, Fred Ikana, thanked the sponsors as well as the convenors Yassin Awale and Gurbax Singh for the great contribution.

The two asked golfers to continue observing all the the Ministry of Health guidelines in the fight against Covid-19. Ikana said the club has lined up a number of events as the season draws closer to an end.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Fr Peter Kimani posted 38 points to win the Christian Brothers Academy Golf tournament by one point from Joseph Kibui. The ladies title went to Mary Wambui with 36 points, beating Esther Mworia by one point, while winning the nines were Paul Gichu on 20 points, and R.T. Kamau on 19 points.

Leading the guests was Emmanuel Wachira with a score of 35 points, while the best sponsor was Ernest Waithaika on 30 points, two better than A.K. Ndungu.

Otieno Otieno and Rose Kagio won the longest drive and winning the nearest to pin were S.M. Kihiro and Beatrice Waweru.

At Thika Sports Club, club captain Edward Nyamu, playing off handicap 11, combined 19 and 21 for 40 points to win the Health Club golf tournament where a total of 126 players participated.

Taking the men's title was Simon Ndungu on 39, followed in second place by Kim Nderitu on 37 points after beating Stanley Mugwe on countback.

In the ladies section, Eunice Muthemba beat Elizabeth Mahui on countback with 36 points as Margaret Waweru on 35 was third. The sponsor winner was B.K. Githui on 34, while Isaac Charagu and Winnie Mugo followed on 31 and 28 points.

Simon Ngugi posted 31 to emerge the best guest with Lewis Mwaniki winning the Junior Under 15 years with 38 points, while the junior over the 15 years winner was Roy Ruo on 34 points. The nines went to Margaret Kariuki on 22 and S.G.K. Njunu on 20 points.

The Following are summerised weekend Golf results;

At Nyeri; Hon Rahab Mukami Golf Day. Overall winner- Mathew Ndegwa 36 pts cb Men winner- Arthur Muchiri, Mwangi Gathu 34, cb Maina Wachira 34, Wachira Keen 34, Gross- Khilan Shah 86. Lady Winner- Regina Mumero 30, Pauline Kiguta 28, Guest- Peter Wahome 36, Nines: Fr Kimani 19, E. Kirogothi 19.

At Vet Lab; Mini Masters Golf Competition; Overall Winner- Ishaan Samani 69 nett, Men winner- Krish Beiju 69, Peter Njuguna 70, Lady winner- nancy Njiraini 75, Jane Mwangi 76, Senior Winner Kamlesh R. Shah 72, Junior Winner Steve Orinda 72, Best Effort Jayesh Chavda 107 nett.

At Nakuru; John Kaboore Memorial Golf tournament sponsored by the Kaboore Family and Friends; Overall winner John K. Koskei 39 pts, man winner- Roy Bwoma 38, Murtazza Mussaji 38 pts, Nines; George Kouma 20, Joseph Munene 20, Junior winner- Wesley Kihumba 22, Guest winner- S. Gitau 40 pts, Lady winner- Esther Karuga 34, sponsor winner- Stephen Kihumba 35, Hillary Korir 33 pts.