Kenya Ranked as Africa's Best Golfing Destination

Kenya overcame stiff competition from South Africa, Morocco and Egypt to be named Africa’s best Golf destination, an award that has been dominated by South Africa over the years.

During the 2020 World Golf Awards Gala Ceremony, which had been scheduled to take place at the Park Hyatt in Dubai last Thursday, but were postponed due to the Covid-19, so the winners were notified through their websites.

The World Golf Awards, founded in 2014, recognise and reward excellence in golf tourism, courses and golf destinations.

The award is a major boost to Kenya’s Golf Tourism Industry, particularly at this time when the travel industry has been affected so much by the Covid-19 pandemic. At the same time, Lordstown Travel Group was crowned as Kenya's Best In-bound Golf Tour Operator for the year 2020.

Karen Country Club, the venue of the Magical Kenya Open was named the best golf course for 2020, nominated from a list of 10 clubs that included Muthaiga Golf Club, Nyali Golf and Country Club, Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club, Thika Greens Resort, Sigona Golf Club, Mombasa Golf Club, Leisure Lodge, Royal Nairobi, Vipingo Ridge’s Baobab Course.

Conquered Africa

Commenting on this recognition, Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO, Dr Betty Radier said that the award is proof of the strides that Kenya has made in the development of golf over the years.

“It is encouraging that Kenya has been able to develop golfing and now the entire world knows us as the best destination in Africa. We have indeed made incredible strides and we can only get better. We aim to be the best in the World now that we have conquered Africa,” she said.

According to the South Africa Golf Association (SAGA), there are more than 450 golf clubs affiliated to SAGA serving more than 125,000 golfers, compared to Kenya’s 40 golf clubs serving about 7,000 golfers.

South Africa’s Pinnacle Point Golf Course, along the popular Mossel Bay Garden Route, about 400km from Port Elizabeth, was voted the best golf course in Africa.

Meanwhile, the famous Fancourt Hotel and Country Club in George South Africa is the best Golf Hotel in Africa.

For Kenya, the awards shows that the country, with some of the most scenic golf courses and with excellent golf playing weather conditions all year round, has great potential to attract hundreds of thousands of golfing tourists per year with proper golf tourism marketing. Two years ago, Kenya was mentioned as the best undiscovered golf destination.

On the other hand, the Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort in Naivasha was voted Kenya’s best golf hotel.