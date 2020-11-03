Zimbabwe: Linking Mnangagwa Family to Corrupt Individuals Is Attacking the 'System' - Mutsvangwa

INFORMATION Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said linking President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family to corrupt individuals was a well-calculated and coordinated attack on the "system".

Addressing the media in Harare, Mutsvangwa said the country's detractors had calculated Zimbabwe's economy would implode by year-end and force Zimbabweans to demonstrate against the "system".

However, she said the country's economy had improved instead of collapsing.

"These malicious reports that seek to link President ED Mnangagwa and his family to corrupt individuals are by no means a coincidence. Rather they are a well-coordinated attack on the system, which is intended to agitate Zimbabweans into demonstrations and uprising," she said.

"Predictions by the country's detractors to the effect that the economy would implode by year-end have been shown to be wishful thinking. On the contrary, the country has achieved macroeconomic stability and tamed inflation much to the disappointment of purveyors of doom."

Mutsvangwa added the government would not be discouraged by people still living in the former President Robert Mugabe's era where corruption was the order of the day.

"Government will not be deterred by those still living in the past and continue to use these tired tactics which saw corruption flourishing in the yesteryear. As such, on individual cases of corruption, every case will be investigated and punished in accordance with the dictates of our laws without fear or favour.

"Prior to the New Dispensation, corruption had spread unchecked, negatively affecting the social and moral fabric of the nation, as rent-seeking behaviours raised the cost of doing business, and posed hardships for the unconnected majority who constitute the generality of the public. This criminality gave rise to persons in the public and private sector accruing wealth corruptly at the expense of the nation at large," said Mutsvangwa.

"Bribery, embezzlement of public assets, fraud, smuggling, abuse of office for personal gain, extortion, misrepresentation, and other corrupt activities stall economic development and ultimately rob citizens of decent livelihoods," she added.

"Additionally, I urge each and every one of us to continue supporting the fight against corruption by using several platforms that include the whistleblowers' application to report fraud and corruption. The long arm of the law will catch up with any, and all individuals who seek to criminally enrich themselves at the expense of the nation," she added.

Her comments follow last week's allegations that implicated First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son Collins as the owners of 6kg of gold that was seized at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport being smuggled to Dubai.

Several people including Henrietta Rushwaya, who is related to Mnangagwa. have been arrested and are in remand prison.