Zimbabwe: Linking Mnangagwa Family to Corrupt Individuals Is Attacking the 'System' - Mutsvangwa

3 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

INFORMATION Minister Monica Mutsvangwa has said linking President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his family to corrupt individuals was a well-calculated and coordinated attack on the "system".

Addressing the media in Harare, Mutsvangwa said the country's detractors had calculated Zimbabwe's economy would implode by year-end and force Zimbabweans to demonstrate against the "system".

However, she said the country's economy had improved instead of collapsing.

"These malicious reports that seek to link President ED Mnangagwa and his family to corrupt individuals are by no means a coincidence. Rather they are a well-coordinated attack on the system, which is intended to agitate Zimbabweans into demonstrations and uprising," she said.

"Predictions by the country's detractors to the effect that the economy would implode by year-end have been shown to be wishful thinking. On the contrary, the country has achieved macroeconomic stability and tamed inflation much to the disappointment of purveyors of doom."

Mutsvangwa added the government would not be discouraged by people still living in the former President Robert Mugabe's era where corruption was the order of the day.

"Government will not be deterred by those still living in the past and continue to use these tired tactics which saw corruption flourishing in the yesteryear. As such, on individual cases of corruption, every case will be investigated and punished in accordance with the dictates of our laws without fear or favour.

"Prior to the New Dispensation, corruption had spread unchecked, negatively affecting the social and moral fabric of the nation, as rent-seeking behaviours raised the cost of doing business, and posed hardships for the unconnected majority who constitute the generality of the public. This criminality gave rise to persons in the public and private sector accruing wealth corruptly at the expense of the nation at large," said Mutsvangwa.

"Bribery, embezzlement of public assets, fraud, smuggling, abuse of office for personal gain, extortion, misrepresentation, and other corrupt activities stall economic development and ultimately rob citizens of decent livelihoods," she added.

"Additionally, I urge each and every one of us to continue supporting the fight against corruption by using several platforms that include the whistleblowers' application to report fraud and corruption. The long arm of the law will catch up with any, and all individuals who seek to criminally enrich themselves at the expense of the nation," she added.

Her comments follow last week's allegations that implicated First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her son Collins as the owners of 6kg of gold that was seized at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport being smuggled to Dubai.

Several people including Henrietta Rushwaya, who is related to Mnangagwa. have been arrested and are in remand prison.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.