Tanzania: Dodoma Buzzing for JPM Swearing-in

PREPARATIONS for the swearing in of president-elect, Dr John Magufuli are on top gear in the capital city of Dodoma.

Regional officials here are busy making final touches to ensure that the grand ceremony scheduled for this Thursday goes smoothly.

A survey by the 'Daily News' found out that the famous Jamhuri Stadium and its environs, where the event is expected to take place is getting a facelift.

Some roads heading to the venue were being upgraded to tarmac level to ensure that local and international delegates easily drive to the venue to witness the event, which will be beamed live by local and international media.

Dr John Magufuli is expected to take oath of office on Thursday, to kick start his second five- year term in office.

According to the Government Spokesperson Dr Hassan Abbasi, preparations for the event are progressing well, noting that the stadium is 95 per cent complete for the function.

He said that the event was expected to be attended by various top leaders from inside and outside the country, clerics, members of the diplomatic corps and the general public.

CCM Secretary General Dr Bashiru Ally urged Tanzanians of all walks of life to attend the important and historic event.

This is the first time the president-elect is taking oath in Dodoma since the country relocated its capital from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma.

Dr Magufuli swept to a landslide victory in the presidential election, securing his second term in office with 84.4 per cent of votes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to final results announced by the National Electoral Commission (NEC) last Friday, Dr Magufuli had fetched 12,516,252 popular votes out of 14,830,195 valid votes cast in the October 28th 2020 General Election that fielded 14 opposition candidates.

He was followed by his closest challenger, Tundu Lissu of Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema), who garnered a total of 1,933,271 votes, an equivalent to 13 per cent of all valid votes, with former Foreign Affairs Minister Bernard Membe, who vied on ACT-Wazalendo ticket managing 81,129 votes or 0.5 per cent.

Analysts have described the landslide victory by Dr Magufuli in this year's General Election as a reflection of his outstanding performance that earned him public trust in the first term of his leadership.

According to them, efforts undertaken by the fifth phase government to spearhead social and economic changes enhanced people's confidence in Dr Magufuli.

University of Dar es Salaam lecturer, Dr Lucas Kisasa said that a huge difference in the number of votes collected by Dr Magufuli against his opponents followed public recognition of the work and capability of Dr Magufuli during the first tenure of his leadership.

The fifth phase government directed efforts on infrastructure development, such as construction of roads, flyovers, railways, bridges as well as improving other sectors.

He added that the performance of Dr Magufuli had also backed other party candidates for parliamentary and council seats.

In the results announced by NEC, CCM scooped 256 legislative seats out of 264, with only eight seats taken by three opposition parties, ACT- Wazalendo, the Civic United Front (CUF) and Chadema.