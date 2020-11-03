Tanzania: Elephant Kills Secondary School Teacher

A SECONDARY school teacher has been trampled on to death after a herd of elephants invaded a village in Mwanga District, Kilimanjaro Region.

Mr Rogers Wilson, a teacher from Kwangu Secondary School in Kwakoa Ward met his fate on his way back home from a shopping spree in the evening of October 31, this year.

"The tragedy occurred when Mr Wilson was returning home from a shopping trip, when he was attacked by a herd of elephants and one of them trampled on him to death," narrated Mr Rahmu Juma, a village leader in Kwakoa Ward.

The elephants are said to have come from Mkomazi National Park. Mr Wilson's body was discovered the morning after the tragedy.

Director of Wildlife in the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism in Tanzania, Dr Maurus Msuha, confirmed the incident, assuring that the elephants would be driven out of the area as soon as possible.

Head teacher of Kwangu Secondary School Agustino Manetho said the incident had caused panic among teachers and students at the school.

"While we've lost one of our colleagues, we don't know what will happen tomorrow," he said.

Elephant attacks are common in Tanzania due to conflict with local farmers with reports of a wave of elephants wreaking havoc on villages, destroying food crops and residential areas.

In October last year, four people were killed while seven others were injured by rampaging elephants in Toloha and Ngulu villages in Mwanga District.

Less than a year later, rangers attached to the Anti-poaching Unit shot a marauding elephant from Simanjiro Plains.

The elephant, which earlier trampled on one person to death at Njiro Kwa Msola, was said to have strayed, thus posing a threat to villagers who locked themselves in their houses for fear of the wild animal.

Initially, the plan was to have the nervous elephant driven back to national park, but it proved to be impractical.

Tanzania has the third largest elephant population in the world whose number is estimated at 42, 871, according to the Great Elephant Census of 2016.