Tanzania: Invest More in Vocational Education, Skills, Govt Urged

The government of Tanzania has been asked to invest in vocational education and skills to speed up the industrial economy and eradicate poverty.

Graduates from vocational training centres were of the opinion that it was time the government created a friendly system to link vocational centres with projects implemented by the government through municipal and city councils.

This was said recently by graduates from Dodoma-based Vocational Training Centre (DVTC) in their speech to the guest of honour at DVTC's graduation.

Moreover, they raised concern over a negative tendency by the communities, mostly parents, to consider that vocation training was for failed students or those from poor families.

"We're wrongly perceived by most community members because they think vocational studies are the last option for failed children and for those from poor families," one of them said, urging the government to improve DVTC.

For his part, Chairperson of Vocational training Colleges in the Central Zone Philip Jeremiah said vocational training was important for it enabled the country to achieve industrial economy goals.

He added that it was prudent for the government and stakeholders from the private sector to cooperate to improve vocational training to bring about industrial development.

"Vocational training is key to grooming suitable human resources to speed up socioeconomic development in the country," he noted.

He challenged parents and the youth in the country to go for vocational training, insisting that it had the potential to help the youth employ themselves.

"For example, in Dodoma Region, graduates from different vocational centres are the ones who perform key tasks in the ongoing construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), of the government city and in the implementation of other major construction projects," he noted.

However, he hailed the fifth phase government through the Prime Minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) for helping the youth to acquire useful practical skills at vocational centres in different regions.