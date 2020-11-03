Zimbabwe: Teachers' Suicide Cases Rise As Educators Turn to Scavengers - PTUZ

3 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The number of teachers employed by the government committing suicide is on the increase as the educators fail to make ends meet, Takavafira Zhou, the president of the Progressive Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) has said.

The PTUZ leader also said the number of families of teachers breaking-up and going into depression was on the rise as the country's tutors found it hard to survive on dwindling salaries.

Most teachers have for more than a month not been report for work citing incapacitation while the government has turned a blind eye to their demands.

Zhou cited the death last week of a Zvishavane teacher, Pedzisai Chiresve as an indication of the desperation among the majority of teachers in the country.

"It's a result of poverty and penury," Zhou said.

Chiresve, a mathematics teacher at George Chipadze Secondary School in Zvishavane died after falling headlong into a 15 metres deep mining shaft where he was prospecting for gold with fellow teachers at Hall 8 Mine.

"Government must simply pay teachers better salaries. Several teachers have committed suicide because of poverty, several families are breaking up or separating because of poverty," he said.

"Many more are scavenging to feed their families or engaging in artisanal mining. Those who retire quickly, fast track into death because of stress," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.