Zimbabwe: By-Elections Moved to 2021 - Ziyambi

3 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Robert Tapfumaneyi

Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi confirmed Sunday the government had decided to shelve holding parliamentary and council by-elections while it focuses on fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

He told Zanu PF supporters during a Mashonaland West provincial coordinating committee meeting in Chinhoyi over the weekend the country's financial resources had been channelled towards fighting the deadly pandemic.

"We cannot have by-elections this year because we are still faced with the coronavirus pandemic, so President Emmerson Mnangagwa said let's defer by-elections," Ziyambi said.

"We are simply deferring. We are not saying they will not be there, we said let's defer, and use the resources that we have to fight the pandemic and save lives.

"So we cannot risk the lives of our people and go to a by-election when we have an opportunity to do it after and save the lives of our people. Besides, resources are currently being channelled towards the fight against Covid-19."

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) had set 5 December as the day for the by-elections. This is after the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe had recalled dozens of MDC Alliance MPs, and councillors on allegations they were no longer party members. Others from Zanu PF, the National Patriotic Front, and the MDC Alliance had died from natural causes.

However, according to a local legal think-tank, Veritas, the decision by the government to suspend the by-elections citing Covid-19 was unconstitutional.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nairobi Staring at Full-Blown Covid-19 Health Crisis

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.