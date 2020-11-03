Lesotho: Bantu Lands Jane's Signature

THE reigning Econet Premier League champions, Bantu have signed Likuena attacking midfielder, Tsotleho Jane.

Jane is joining Bantu from the United States' United Soccer League (USL) side Louisville City and has been signed alongside midfielder Setho Moshoeshoe from LCS, defender Lebohang Sheleng from Lioli and winger Thabo Monyane from the development side of South Africa's Jomo Cosmos.

Bantu president technical Panyane Phiri confirmed to this publication yesterday that they have indeed signed the quartet in preparation for a season where they are targeting a clean sweep of all available trophies.

"We have signed the four players to boost our team for next season as we want to go all out despite the expected heavy schedule," Phiri said.

A Matso Matebele will be competing in the CAF Champions League, Independence Cup and the LNIG Top8 while they are also aiming to defend their league title.

Phiri said they are facing the risk of losing eight of their players this season due to different commitments.

"We have Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Hlompho Kalake, Tau Masiu, Sentle Masale and Thabiso Lichaba who are likely to join the police force after sitting for the entrance test a fortnight ago.

"Others are likely to move to other clubs, so we are saying let's get us prepared in case things go south. We have a tight schedule this season and we must be ready and ensure that we are in a safe place should all the said players leave," Phiri said.

Apart from the six players Bantu are also on the verge of losing two defenders Bokang Sello and Tsietsi Khooa who are on Chippa United's radar.

Bantu have also recalled goalkeeper Lebohang Nkieane who was on a season-long loan a Kick4Life.

Phiri said they were still searching for two centre backs to strengthen their defence.

"We are still in talks with some South African players and we will announce them once everything is settled.

"With Setho and Jane's signings, the aim is to have enough cover should Fothoane, Lesaoana and Kalake leave.

"We are about to lose the core of our team and top range quality players, so we needed to get players of the same calibre and without any doubt; we are certain that the new signings will fill the void," Phiri said.