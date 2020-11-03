Lesotho: Bantu Lands Jane's Signature

3 November 2020
Lesotho Times (Maseru)
By Moorosi Tsiane

THE reigning Econet Premier League champions, Bantu have signed Likuena attacking midfielder, Tsotleho Jane.

Jane is joining Bantu from the United States' United Soccer League (USL) side Louisville City and has been signed alongside midfielder Setho Moshoeshoe from LCS, defender Lebohang Sheleng from Lioli and winger Thabo Monyane from the development side of South Africa's Jomo Cosmos.

Bantu president technical Panyane Phiri confirmed to this publication yesterday that they have indeed signed the quartet in preparation for a season where they are targeting a clean sweep of all available trophies.

"We have signed the four players to boost our team for next season as we want to go all out despite the expected heavy schedule," Phiri said.

A Matso Matebele will be competing in the CAF Champions League, Independence Cup and the LNIG Top8 while they are also aiming to defend their league title.

Phiri said they are facing the risk of losing eight of their players this season due to different commitments.

"We have Lehlohonolo Fothoane, Hlompho Kalake, Tau Masiu, Sentle Masale and Thabiso Lichaba who are likely to join the police force after sitting for the entrance test a fortnight ago.

"Others are likely to move to other clubs, so we are saying let's get us prepared in case things go south. We have a tight schedule this season and we must be ready and ensure that we are in a safe place should all the said players leave," Phiri said.

Apart from the six players Bantu are also on the verge of losing two defenders Bokang Sello and Tsietsi Khooa who are on Chippa United's radar.

Bantu have also recalled goalkeeper Lebohang Nkieane who was on a season-long loan a Kick4Life.

Phiri said they were still searching for two centre backs to strengthen their defence.

"We are still in talks with some South African players and we will announce them once everything is settled.

"With Setho and Jane's signings, the aim is to have enough cover should Fothoane, Lesaoana and Kalake leave.

"We are about to lose the core of our team and top range quality players, so we needed to get players of the same calibre and without any doubt; we are certain that the new signings will fill the void," Phiri said.

Read the original article on Lesotho Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Lesotho Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election Prophecy
Are We Witnessing the Fall of Malawi Cleric Bushiri's Empire?
Nigerian Actor Desmond Elliot Wins House of Assembly Seat
Ethiopian Militants Massacre Dozens of Civilians
What Does the U.S. Election Have in Store for Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.